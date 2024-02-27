Haaland scores five goals in Man City’s 6-2 rout of Luton in the FA Cup

Erling Haaland looks determined to make up for lost time. The Norway striker scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in a 6-2 win against Luton on Tuesday. It was his eighth hat trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club. It was evidence that Haaland is fully back up to speed after recently returning from a foot injury that ruled him out for more than a month between December and January.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.