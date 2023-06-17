Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland, Portugal wins in Euro qualifying

Erling Haaland scored on his return to the Norway team. It wasn’t enough as Scotland came back to win 2-1 and keep a perfect record in European Championship qualifying. Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 61st minute but Scotland scored twice in two minutes after he was substituted. Bruno Fernandes scored twice in a 3-0 win for Portugal against Bosnia-Herzegovina as Cristiano Ronaldo played his 199th international game. Belgium drew with Austria 1-1 without the injured Kevin de Bruyne. The Czech Republic beat the Faroe Islands 3-0 to stretch its lead at the top of their group to four points. Hungary missed a chance to top its ground but fell short after a 0-0 draw with Montenegro.

