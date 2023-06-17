Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland in Euro qualifying

Erling Haaland scored on his return to the Norway team. It wasn’t enough as Scotland came back to win 2-1 and keep a perfect record in European Championship qualifying. Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 61st minute but Scotland scored twice in two minutes after he was substituted. Defeat deals a heavy blow to Norway’s chances of qualifying from Group A after the team stumbled with one point from its first two games without Haaland in March.

