Haaland scores as Man City routs Luton 5-1 to go top of the English Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has kept up the pressure on Arsenal and Liverpool with an emphatic 5-1 victory over relegation-threatened Luton that’s put the defending champion back atop the English Premier League. An early own goal from Daiki Hashioka gave City the lead at Etihad Stadium. A fierce shot by Mateo Kovacic and a penalty by Erling Haaland put the game beyond doubt after the break. Luton earned a consolation goal through Ross Barkley in the 81st but Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol added late goals to wrap up the win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.