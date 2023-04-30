Haaland scores 50th goal of season, Man City goes top of EPL

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League. The prolific striker fired the defending champions ahead from the penalty spot after three minutes at Fulham. City went on to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage and moved one point ahead of long-time league leader Arsenal with a game in hand. Haaland’s goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign. Both of those players reached their totals in 42-game seasons. Haaland’s haul has come in a still unfinished 38-game campaign.

