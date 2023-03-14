Haaland scores 5 goals, breaks Champions League records

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored a record-equaling five goals in a Champions League match as Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals. Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano are the only other players to have scored five goals in a match in European club soccer’s elite competition. Haaland also became the fastest player to hit 30 goals in the Champions League when putting the City 2-0 up in their 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the round-of-16 second leg at Etihad Stadium. He needed just 25 games to reach that figure. At 22 years, 236 days old, he is also the youngest player to reach that landmark, surpassing Kylian Mbappé, who was 22 years, 352 days when he scored his 30th Champions League goal.

