Haaland returns as Man City beats Burnley 3-1 in Premier League thanks to Alvarez’s double

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has made his highly anticipated return for Manchester City after nearly two months out injured. He came on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Burnley after fellow striker Julian Alvarez scored twice on his 24th birthday. Haaland was given a big ovation at Etihad Stadium after coming on in the 71st minute for Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne’s first start since his own injury layoff included a clever assist for Alvarez’s and City’s second goal. Rodri added the third for City while Haaland was unable to add to his 14 goals this campaign.

