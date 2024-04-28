Haaland returns and scores as Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Erling Haaland stepped off the bench and sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Haaland had missed the previous two games through injury and was only named as a substitute for City’s trip to the City Ground. But he was quickly back among the goals after a typically deadly finish just nine minutes after coming on. Victory saw second-place City close the gap on league leader Arsenal back to one point after its title rival had beaten Tottenham 3-2 earlier in the day.

