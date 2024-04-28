Haaland returns and scores as Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Erling Haaland stepped off the bench and sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Haaland had missed the previous two games through injury and was only named as a substitute for City’s trip to the City Ground. But he was quickly back among the goals after a typically deadly finish just nine minutes after coming on. Victory saw second-place City close the gap on league leader Arsenal back to one point after its title rival had beaten Tottenham 3-2 earlier in the day.

