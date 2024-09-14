Haaland reaches 99 goals for Man City and Liverpool loses at Anfield to Forest

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has moved to 99 goals for Manchester City after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Brentford in the English Premier League. The Norwegian’s double maintains City’s 100% start to the season. Yoane Wissa fired Brentford ahead after just 22 seconds on Saturday. Liverpool has lost for the first time under new manager Arne Slot. They were shocked 1-0 by Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Manchester United won at Southampton 3-0 to end its two-game losing streak. Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a stoppage time penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace against Leicester. West Ham and Fulham drew 1-1 and Brighton was held to 0-0 at home by Ipswich.

