Haaland plays down injury concerns and reveals message from Guardiola ahead of joining Norway squad

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Erling Haaland has played down concerns he sustained an injury in training with Norway this week and revealed a message he was sent by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before going away on international duty. Haaland has linked up with his national team ahead of friendly matches against the Czech Republic on Friday and Slovakia on Tuesday. Footage from a Norway training session on Tuesday showed Haaland in apparent pain. The Norwegian team doctor said afterward there was no problem with the striker’s fitness and Haaland tells a news conference in Oslo that he is “feeling fine.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.