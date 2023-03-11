Haaland penalty gives Man City 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has kept up the pressure on Arsenal after Erling Haaland converted a second-half penalty to secure a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Haaland spurned a great chance in the first half but calmly converted from the spot in the 78th minute after Michael Olise clumsily clattered into Ilkay Gundogan in the area. The win brings City within two points of leader Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ visit to Fulham on Sunday. Palace is still looking for a first victory of 2023.

