Haaland out of Norway’s game against Scotland and Norway won’t qualify for Euro 2024

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s European Championship qualifying game against Scotland on Sunday with what the national team’s doctor described as a painful left foot injury. Adding to the injury, Norway can’t now qualify for Euro 2024 after Romania beat Israel 2-1 on Saturday. Israel misses out on an automatic qualifying spot but goes into the playoffs because of its Nations League record. That means Norway and Haaland can no longer reach the playoffs and will not play at Euro 2024. Haaland was hurt when playing in Norway’s 2-0 win over the Faeroe Islands in a friendly on Thursday. Norway manager Stale Solbakken said “it is not a career-threatening injury.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.