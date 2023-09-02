Haaland nets hat trick as Man City beats Fulham after disputed first-half goal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat trick as Manchester City extended its perfect start to the English Premier League with a 5-1 home victory over Fulham. City took a first-half lead through Julian Alvarez before Tim Ream equalized for Fulham. The game then turned on a disputed goal for the hosts just before halftime that had Fulham fuming as it left the field for the break. Nathan Ake’s headed goal was allowed to stand even though Manuel Akanji stood in an offside position and in goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s field of vision as he jumped over the ball.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.