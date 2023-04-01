Haaland misses Man City match vs. Liverpool due to injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prolific striker Erling Haaland was not part of Manchester City’s squad to play Liverpool following a groin injury. The Norway international has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season. He had to withdraw from his country’s European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia during the international break because of the injury. Haaland leads the Premier League with 28 goals and has scored nine in his last three games in all competitions. City manager Pep Guardiola says Haaland is “not fit” adding that “It is not a big issue but today he was not right.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.