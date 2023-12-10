Haaland misses City’s win at Luton with foot injury. Guardiola hopes he is back for Club World Cup

LUTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Manchester City’s 2-1 win at Luton in the Premier League with a foot injury. City manager Pep Guardiola says Haaland had a “bone stress reaction” after the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday. Guardiola wouldn’t put a timeline on Haaland’s absence. He saying it is “week by week, day by day — we will see what happens.” It wasn’t immediately clear which foot Haaland has injured. City plays Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday and has already advanced to the round of 16. Then it is Crystal Palace at home on Saturday before City heads off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup.

