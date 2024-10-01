Haaland keeps up remarkable Champions League scoring record as Foden shines for dominant Man City

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Erling Haaland maintained his staggering record of having more goals than games in the Champions League but it was the performance of another attacker that might have given Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola more satisfaction. It is difficult to build too many narratives from an easy 4-0 win for City at outsider Slovan Bratislava yet Phil Foden’s display was hard to ignore. It featured a nicely taken goal and a sumptuous assist for James McAtee as Foden showed how integral he remains for City after being eased into the season following the European Championship. Haaland scored his 42nd goal in 41 Champions League games before being substituted in the 60th.

