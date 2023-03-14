Haaland hits 5, Pep reveals Julia Roberts disappointment

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored five goals in a record-setting performance to fire Manchester City into the Champions League quarterfinals. The Norway striker became the fastest player and youngest to reach 30 goals in the competition in City’s 7-0 win over Leipzig. His record-equaling five goals in a Champions League match follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano. City advanced to the final eight with a 8-1 aggregate win after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round-of-16 matchup. Haaland says, “I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking.”

