Haaland hits 5, Pep reveals Julia Roberts disappointment

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored five goals in a record-setting performance to fire Manchester City into the Champions League quarterfinals. The Norway striker became the fastest player and youngest to reach 30 goals in the competition in City’s 7-0 win over Leipzig. His record-equaling five goals in a Champions League match follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano. City advanced to the final eight with a 8-1 aggregate win after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round-of-16 matchup. Haaland says, “I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking.”
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, embraces Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is embraced by Ruben Dias, right, after scoring during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Red Bull Leipzig's Amadou Haidara battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Potts