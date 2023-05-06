Haaland fires blanks but Man City beats Leeds

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sam Allardyce managed to stop Erling Haaland but he could not halt Manchester City’s relentless march toward the English Premier League title. Two first half goals from Ilkay Gundogan saw the defending champions beat Leeds 2-1 at Etihad Stadium and extend their lead at the top of the table to four points. But in new manager Allardyce’s first game in charge Leeds provided a late scare when substitute Rodrigo struck moments after Gundogan missed from the penalty spot. Ultimately City extended its unbeaten run to 20 games in all competitions and moved Pep Guardiola closer to a third straight league title.

