Haaland ends barren streak in Champions League with 2 goals in Man City’s 3-1 win over Young Boys

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Erling Haaland ended his barren streak in the Champions League with two second-half goals to help Manchester City beat Young Boys 3-1 and earn a third straight win in its title defense. Haaland hadn’t scored in his previous five matches in the competition stretching back to last season’s semifinals in May. He ended that improbable run by blasting a spot kick down the middle in the 67th to put City 2-1 ahead. The Norway striker wrapped up the victory by curling a shot into the top corner with his weaker right foot in the 86th minute. It’s now 37 goals in 33 Champions League games for the scoring phenom.

