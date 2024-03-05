Haaland discusses his Man City future and toppling Messi

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland knew the impact his words could have and said them anyway. The striker was facing questions about his Manchester City future and speculation about a move to Real Madrid. He says, “You never know what the future brings but I’m happy.” Haaland spoke in glowing terms about life at City and about winning an historic treble of trophies. But that is unlikely to stop rumors linking him to Madrid. City would like to help quell such talk by tying him to an even longer contract than his current deal which runs until 2027. Haaland was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 home game against Copenhagen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.