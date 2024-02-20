Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City with second-half goal in 1-0 win over Brentford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has come to the rescue of Manchester City with a 71st-minute goal to clinch a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League. It looked like City would be dropping points in the title race for the second time in four days after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Then Haaland finally got some space behind Brentford’s defense after collecting Julian Alvarez’s pass. He raced past Kristoffer Ajer and took his shot early to score with a low finish for his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign. It was enough to move City into second place, one point above Arsenal and one behind Liverpool. All three title contenders have played 25 of 38 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.