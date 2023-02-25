Haaland breaks scoring record, City keeps pace with Arsenal

Erling Haaland has already taken one of Sergio Aguero’s scoring records for Manchester City and surely more will fall at this rate. Haaland made it 27 goals for the season in the English Premier League with one of City’s strikes in a routine 4-1 win at Bournemouth. That’s more than any player has scored in a single campaign for City since the league started in 1992. Aguero had the previous highest total of 26 in 2014-15. The win kept City on the shoulder of Arsenal in the title race. Arsenal won 1-0 at Leicester and leads by two points from City. Victories for Leeds and West Ham lifted both teams out of the relegation zone.

