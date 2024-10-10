Haaland becomes Norway’s joint all-time leading scorer in first game as captain

OSLO (AP) — Erling Haaland has marked his first game as Norway captain by becoming his country’s joint all-time leading scorer. The Manchester City striker scored a right-footed shot from a rebound in the seventh minute of Norway’s home match against Slovenia in the Nations League for his 33rd international goal. He moved level with the late Jorgen Juve on Norway’s list of record scorers. Juve has held the record since 1937. The 24-year-old Haaland seems destined to break the record. He has 33 goals in just 36 games. His latest goal put Norway 1-0 ahead in Oslo.

