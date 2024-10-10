Haaland becomes Norway’s all-time leading scorer, then gives some big personal news

OSLO (AP) — Erling Haaland has marked his first game as Norway captain by becoming his country’s all-time leading scorer and then appeared to indicate he will soon become a father. The Manchester City striker scored in the seventh and 62nd minutes of Norway’s 3-0 win over Slovenia in the Nations League to move onto 34 international goals. That’s one more than the late Jorgen Juve on Norway’s list of record scorers. Juve, on 33 goals, held the record since the 1930s. Haaland says “I’m proud. It is a record that has stood for a long time.” The 24-year-old Haaland posted a picture on social media platform X of himself sucking his left thumb and with a ball under his jersey.

