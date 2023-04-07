Haaland available for Man City game at Southampton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prolific striker Erling Haaland is available to play Saturday when Manchester City visits last-place Southampton. The Norway international returned to training this week after a groin injury forced him to miss City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend. City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Haaland will be in the squad for the Premier League game ahead of his side hosting Bayern Munich in a Champions League first-leg quarterfinal match on Tuesday. Haaland leads the Premier League scoring charts with 28 goals and has hit nine in his last three games in all competitions. City trails first-place Arsenal by eight points.

