Haaland available for Man City game at Southampton

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prolific striker Erling Haaland is available to play Saturday when Manchester City visits last-place Southampton. The Norway international returned to training this week after a groin injury forced him to miss City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend. City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Haaland will be in the squad for the Premier League game ahead of his side hosting Bayern Munich in a Champions League first-leg quarterfinal match on Tuesday. Haaland leads the Premier League scoring charts with 28 goals and has hit nine in his last three games in all competitions. City trails first-place Arsenal by eight points.

