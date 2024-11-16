Gyokeres leads Sweden to Nations League win and the Dutch reach the knockout rounds

Viktor Gyokeres has led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Slovakia in the Nations League. Gyokeres took his nation’s opening goal and set Aleksander Isak to put Sweden back in front for good on Saturday. The Netherlands qualified for the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Hungary. Germany also set a single-game scoring record for the relatively new competition by routing Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0. Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst both scored braces for Germany while Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane all added to the lopsided win in Freiburg.

