Gymnastics star Simone Biles is heading back to Belgium for the 2023 world championships

KATY, Texas (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is heading back to the world championships. Biles headlines the five-woman U.S. team that will compete at the 2023 event in Antwerp, Belgium in early October. The 26-year-old Biles has won 25 world championship medals during her career, 19 of them gold. Biles won the first of her five world all-around titles in Belgium in 2013. Biles will be joined on the U.S. team by Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson.

