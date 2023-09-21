Gymnastics star Simone Biles is heading back to Belgium for the 2023 world championships

By The Associated Press
FILE - Simone Biles competes on the beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Aug. 27, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. Biles was named to the five-woman U.S. team that will head to the 2023 world championships in Belgium in early October. The 26-year-old has won 19 gold medals and 25 medals overall at the world championships during her career. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

KATY, Texas (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is heading back to the world championships. Biles headlines the five-woman U.S. team that will compete at the 2023 event in Antwerp, Belgium in early October. The 26-year-old Biles has won 25 world championship medals during her career, 19 of them gold. Biles won the first of her five world all-around titles in Belgium in 2013. Biles will be joined on the U.S. team by Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.