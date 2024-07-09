Gymnast Livvy Dunne is returning to LSU for a fifth year, saying she’s ‘not Dunne yet’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gymnast Livvy Dunne will return for a fifth season at LSU, saying on social media she’s “not Dunne yet.” The decision brings back one of college sports’ most marketable athletes to a Tigers program coming off its first national championship. The 21-year-old from New Jersey read a statement in a video montage posted on Instagram on Monday in which the All-American says, “No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU” and being part of a squad that made school history. Dunne is one of the top earners in name, image and likeness compensation and has a massive social media following.

