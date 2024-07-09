Gymnast Livvy Dunne is returning to LSU for a fifth year, saying she’s ‘not Dunne yet’

By The Associated Press
FILE - LSU's Olivia Dunne waves to fans cheering for the team as competitors warm up for the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Dunne will return for a fifth season at LSU, saying on social media she’s “not Dunne yet.” (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gymnast Livvy Dunne will return for a fifth season at LSU, saying on social media she’s “not Dunne yet.” The decision brings back one of college sports’ most marketable athletes to a Tigers program coming off its first national championship. The 21-year-old from New Jersey read a statement in a video montage posted on Instagram on Monday in which the All-American says, “No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there’s just something about LSU” and being part of a squad that made school history. Dunne is one of the top earners in name, image and likeness compensation and has a massive social media following.

