Gymnast Dunne’s AI spot raises questions about NIL ethics

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne’s endorsement of an artificial intelligence essay-writing tool is raising questions about whether college athletic programs should provide clearer ethical guidelines for athletes earning money from name, image and likeness contracts. LSU has declined comment on Dunne’s Caktus.AI promotion. But the university has warned of academic misconduct charges for students passing off AI-produced essays as their own. Northeastern University professor John Basl says “it would be appropriate for LSU to say it would not approve of its athletes endorsing the unethical use of these tools.” Basl specializes in AI and data ethics. Dunne declined an Associated Press request to discuss her Caktus.AI deal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.