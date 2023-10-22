Gymnast Chiles leads U.S. team to gold against Brazil’s Andrade at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles has dreamed about being a flagbearer at a major sports event since she saw her friend Simone Biles do it at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics closing ceremony. The 22-year-old managed to get her wish at the opening of the Pan American Games in Santiago on Friday. On Sunday, the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics fulfilled another dream of hers; to lead the U.S. women’s gymnastics team into a continental final and then to a gold medal.

