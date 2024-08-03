Gymnast Carlos Yulo becomes the second athlete from the Philippines ever to win Olympic gold

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Carlos Edriel Yulo, of the Philippines, celebrates after competing during the men's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francisco Seco]

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Yulo won the second Olympic gold medal ever for the Philippines, edging defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in the men’s floor exercise finals. The 24-year-old Yulo scored 15.000, just ahead of Dolgopyat at 14.966 and Jake Jarman of Britain at 14.933. Yulo stuck his triple-twisting dismount during his final tumbling pass. He stuck his arms out and roared inside a packed Bercy Arena before walking off the podium. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz earned the first Olympic gold for the Philippines by winning the women’s 55-kilogram division in Tokyo three years ago.

