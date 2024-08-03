Gymnast Carlos Yulo becomes the second athlete from the Philippines ever to win Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Yulo won the second Olympic gold medal ever for the Philippines, edging defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in the men’s floor exercise finals. The 24-year-old Yulo scored 15.000, just ahead of Dolgopyat at 14.966 and Jake Jarman of Britain at 14.933. Yulo stuck his triple-twisting dismount during his final tumbling pass. He stuck his arms out and roared inside a packed Bercy Arena before walking off the podium. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz earned the first Olympic gold for the Philippines by winning the women’s 55-kilogram division in Tokyo three years ago.

