Gyasi Zardes scored 2 goals, Brad Stuver has 4 saves as Austin beats NYCFC 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals — the 32-year-old forward’s first multi-goal game in nearly-2 years — and Brad Stuver had four saves to help Austin FC beat New York City FC 2-1. Zardes has 105 career goals and moved past Dwayne De Rosario (104) into 10th on MLS’s all-time list. Andrés Perea gave New York City (11-9-2) a 1-0 lead with a volley, off a perfectly-place arcing entry by Tayvon Gray, from point-blank range in the fifth minute. Zardes scored in first-half stoppage time and again in the 69th minute to give Austin the lead for good. Kickoff was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to inclement weather.

