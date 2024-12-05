Gwath has career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds, No. 24 San Diego State beats Fresno State 84-62

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Magoon Gwath had career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 San Diego State beat Fresno State 84-62 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. The Aztecs (5-2) have won 11 straight against the Bulldogs (3-5), including seven in a row in Fresno. Gwath, a 7-foot 0 freshman forward, shot 10 of 13 from the floor, made three of the Bulldogs’ seven 3-pointers and blocked two shots. BJ Davis scored 13 points and Wayne McKinney III added 12. Mykell Robinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Fresno State. The Bulldogs shot 27% (18 of 66) from the floor.

