Guzan has 9 saves, Atlanta United beats Orlando City 2-1 in finale to clinch playoff berth

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Saba Lobjanidze and Jamal Thiaré each scored a goal, Brad Guzan had nine saves and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 2-1 in the regular season finale for both team to clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 9 seed Atlanta (10-14-10) plays No. 8 seed CF Montreal in a single-elimination game and the winner will advance to play No. 1 seed Inter Miami in the best-of-three first round. Fourth-seeded Orlando City (15-12-7) takes on No. 5 seed Charlotte FC in the first round. Lobjanidze opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Thiaré made it 2-0 in the 12th. Martin Ojeda flicked in a header to cut Orlando City’s deficit to 2-1 in the 42nd minute.

