Gut-Behrami wins GS to overtake Shiffrin at top of World Cup overall standings. US skier Hurt 3rd

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami came from a long way behind to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom in Soldeu, Andorra and overtake the absent Mikaela Shiffrin on top of the overall standings. Gut-Behrami improved from ninth position after the opening run to edge out New Zealand’s Alice Robertson by 0.01 seconds. Shiffrin’s teammate AJ Hurt finished 0.15 behind in third for the American’s first career podium in GS. Gut-Behrami now leads Shiffrin by five points overall. The American star is sitting out this weekend’s races to nurse a left knee injury.

