Gut-Behrami wins GS and cuts Shiffrin’s overall lead to 95 points with the American out injured

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami won a World Cup giant slalom by a large margin and trimmed Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings to 95 points with the American out injured. Gut-Behrami beat Alice Robinson of New Zealand and Olympic champion Sara Hector by 1.09 seconds on the steep Erta course at the Kronplatz resort. Robinson and Hector tied for second. Shiffrin crashed in a downhill on Friday in nearby Cortina d’Ampezzo and avoided major injury after hitting the safety nets at high speed but was still banged up and hasn’t raced since. It was Gut-Behrami’s 42nd career victory. She moved level with Anja Pärson in sixth place on the all-time women’s win list.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.