Gut-Behrami wins downhill to extend lead over Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami has won a shortened World Cup downhill to close in on the injured Sofia Goggia in the discipline standings. She is on a four-race winning streak and overtook the absent Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings last weekend. Gut-Behrami was 0.21 seconds faster than Swiss teammate Jasmine Flury on the Mont Lachaux course for her first downhill victory in more than two years. Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter was also second. It was the first downhill race since discipline specialist Goggia had her season ended prematurely after breaking two bones in her right leg in a training crash. Gut-Behrami moved 41 points behind Goggia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.