Gut-Behrami leads first run of World Cup giant slalom

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami holds a big advantage after the first run of a World Cup giant slalom in Italy and is in position to trim Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings. Gut-Behrami leads New Zealand’s Alice Robinson by 0.59 seconds and Olympic champion Sara Hector by 0.68 on the steep Erta course at the Kronplatz resort. Ragnhild Mowinckel at 0.77 and Federica Brignone at 0.84 are within a second of Gut-Behrami. A victory would move Gut-Behrami within 95 points of Shiffrin. Shiffrin crashed in a downhill on Friday in nearby Cortina d’Ampezzo.

