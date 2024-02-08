Gustin has 23 point, 16 rebounds, BYU women handle No. 18 Baylor 78-66

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Lauren Gustin had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Kailey Woolston had all 14 of her points in the second half and BYU upset No. 18 Baylor 78-66. The Bears, who shot 23% and scored just 21 points in the first half, scored the first basket of the game and tied the game at 7 but never really recovered after the Cougars took a 22-11 lead after the first quarter. Reserve Emma Calvert had 10 of her 14 points in the second half for the Cougars. Amari Whiting had 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for Baylor. Baylor shot 46% (16 of 35) in the second half but BYU shot 61.5% (16 of 26) and the Bears never got closer than nine points after halftime.

