Gustafson scores 24, leads Aces to 98-84 win over Wings while resting 4 starters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored a career-high 24 points and the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 98-84 win over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night despite resting four starters. The fourth-seeded Aces open their best-of-three first-round series at home on Sunday against the fifth-seeded Seattle Storm. Tiffany Hayes added 21 points for the Aces, who rested MVP favorite A’ja Wilson, as well as fellow Olympians Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Sydney Colson scored 13 points, Kierstan Bell had 12 and Alysha Clark contributed 10. Satou Sabally scored 25 to lead the Wings, who were without top scorer Arike Ogunbowale because of illness.

