Gus Malzahn chose coordinator job at Florida State because head coaching has ‘changed dramatically’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gus Malzahn nearly beat Florida State in the 2013 national championship game. Now the former Auburn head coach is on Florida State’s sideline. He resigned as UCF’s coach last month to become Mike Norvell’s offensive coordinator in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old Malzahn says he chose to return to his coaching roots rather than remain a head coach distracted by a myriad of responsibilities. Malzahn walked away from $15 million guaranteed and signed a three-year deal with FSU that will pay him $1.5 million in 2025. He says the “job description of a head college football coach has changed dramatically in the last two years.”

