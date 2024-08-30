Gus Atkinson’s century helps England post 427 before Sri Lanka limps to 32-2 in 2nd test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Gus Atkinson has hit his maiden test century before England took further control of the second test at Lord’s by removing Sri Lanka’s openers before lunch on Day 2. Atkinson’s swashbuckling 118 contained 14 fours and four sixes and helped England post 427 all out. Sri Lanka’s reply is wobbling on 32-2 at the home of cricket with Nishan Madushka (7) and Dimuth Karunaratne (7) both playing the ball onto their own stumps. Pathum Nissanka is on 10 not out for the Sri Lankans, who lost the first test in Manchester last week.

