Gus Atkinson has his name on both honours boards at Lord’s after brilliant century against Sri Lanka

LONDON (AP) — Gus Atkinson has his name on both of England’s honours boards at Lord’s in his first summer of test cricket. The pace bowler reached his maiden first-class hundred early on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka at the home of cricket on Friday. A powerful straight drive for four took him to three figures off 103 balls. His entertaining innings has included four sixes. Scoring a century gets a player on the famous boards inside the dressing rooms at Lord’s as does getting a five-wicket haul in an innings and 10 wickets in a match. Atkinson achieved those last month on his test debut. The 26-year-old Atkinson had figures of 7-45 and 5-61 in the first test against the West Indies.

