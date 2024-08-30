Gus Atkinson has his name on both honours boards at Lord’s after brilliant century against Sri Lanka

By The Associated Press
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates his century during during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Gus Atkinson has his name on both of England’s honours boards at Lord’s in his first summer of test cricket. The pace bowler reached his maiden first-class hundred early on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka at the home of cricket on Friday. A powerful straight drive for four took him to three figures off 103 balls. His entertaining innings has included four sixes. Scoring a century gets a player on the famous boards inside the dressing rooms at Lord’s as does getting a five-wicket haul in an innings and 10 wickets in a match. Atkinson achieved those last month on his test debut. The 26-year-old Atkinson had figures of 7-45 and 5-61 in the first test against the West Indies.

