Gurriel would give up $18 million in Diamondbacks deal if he opts out after 2025 season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates after a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 31, 2023, in Phoenix. The Arizona Diamondbacks are keeping outfielder Gurriel Jr. on a $42 million, three-year contract that includes a club option for 2027, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been officially announced. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season. His deal, announced Dec. 22, includes a team option for 2027 that could make the agreement worth $51 million over four years. The All-Star outfielder gets $10 million this year, $14 million in 2025 and $13 million in 2026. The Diamondbacks’ 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout.

