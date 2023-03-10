Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Infielders Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias agreed to minor league contracts with the Miami Marlins. The 38-year-old Gurriel won his second World Series with the Astros last year after hitting .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBIs last year, down from 81 RBIs in 2021. In the postseason, Gurriel had 17 hits with a pair of home runs to help the Astros win their second title in six seasons. Iglesias, 33, batted .292 last season with Colorado and had a .981 fielding percentage as he made 116 starts at shortstop.

