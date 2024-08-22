Gurriel drives in four runs, leads Diamondbacks to 10-8 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, pinch-hit three-run double in the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Jake McCarthy and Geraldo Perdomo homered for the Diamondbacks, who swept the three-game series and are a major league best 31-13 since July 1.

“It seems like someone steps up every night,” McCarthy said. “There is a belief here that if we’re out of it late, we’re not really out of it. I just think 1 through 9, no matter how the lineup shaped out, we put something good together every night.”

Down 6-3, Arizona scored four against relievers Jesús Tinoco and Andrew Nardi (3-2). Josh Bell’s RBI single made it 6-4 before Gurriel cleared the bases with a drive to the wall in center field.

“He’s a really good pinch hitter,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He goes up there engaged. Big moment for him.”

Gurriel pinch hit for Miami native Adrian Del Castillo, who had two singles. But he was pulled for the right-handed hitting Gurriel to face the left-hander Nardi. The move was met with displeasure by Del Castillo’s family and friends in the stands.

“I was tempted a couple of times to do things during the course of the game but felt like I wanted to build an inning and have the right resources available on the bench,” Lovullo said. “There were some tough calls. I took Del Castillo out of the game. I almost got booed out of the arena.”

Perdomo’s solo blast in the eighth increased the lead. José Herrera then hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth and scored on Gurriel’s RBI single.

Dylan Floro (5-3) got the last out in the sixth for the win and Kevin Ginkel followed with a perfect seventh. Joe Mantiply allowed Vidal Brujan’s one-out RBI double in the eighth to get Miami to 8-7.

Justin Martinez relieved Mantiply and struck out Xavier Edwards and retired Jake Burger on a groundout to end the inning.

Miami loaded the bases against Martinez in the ninth after Jesús Sánchez hit a leadoff double, Derek Hill added a out-single and Otto López walked. Sánchez scored on a wild pitch before Martinez struck out Kyle Stowers and David Hensley for his fifth save.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales after he argued the called third strike on Edwards in the eighth.

Burger hit his 25th homer and 15th since the All-Star break for the Marlins, who have lost six of seven and dropped to an NL-worst 46-81.

Offensively, it was fantastic. The seven free passes against a good-hitting team are not ideal,” Schumaker said.”And we couldn’t hold the lead late.”

The Marlins erased a 3-2 deficit with a four-run fourth against Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery. López hit a tying RBI double and scored on Cristian Pache’s two-run blast. Edwards added an RBI triple.

Montgomery gave up six runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

“They were putting together really good ABs, fouling off and in, staying on stuff down and way,” Montgomery said. “I felt I was executing some good pitches. I’m glad I could get some length for us.”

McCarthy connected off Marlins starter Roddery Muñoz with a two-run shot in the third that gave Arizona the lead.

Muñoz was lifted after allowing three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

Burger’s two-run blast in the first put the Marlins ahead 2-1. He drove Montgomery’s first pitch over the wall in left-center for Miami’s first lead of the series.

The Diamondbacks got on the board when Pavin Smith hit a sacrifice fly to deep center in the first.

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.35) will start the opener of a three-game series at Boston on Friday.

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (3-3, 5.58) will start on Friday, when Miami opens a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

