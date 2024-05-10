Guridi late header rescues point for Alaves in draw with Girona

MADRID (AP) — Jon Guridi was the star man for Alaves with two goals, the second deep in stoppage time, in his team’s 2-2 home draw with Girona in the Spanish league. Girona opened the scoring after four minutes and Guridi equalized soon after. Yangel Herrera’s magnificent finish just before halftime put the visitors ahead but Guridi popped up in the dying seconds. Alaves is in 11th place, and Girona is in second.

