Guridi goal gives Alaves 1-0 win over Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — A late goal from Jon Guridi has given Alaves a 1-0 win at home against Mallorca in La Liga and snapped a five-game losing streak for the Basque club. Guridi got his first goal of the season when a lucky rebound fell at his feet three meters from goal. The result lifts Alaves into 12th place in La Liga. Mallorca fell one place to seventh.

