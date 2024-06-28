Gunner Wiebe has a 1-stroke lead halfway through the Italian Open

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Gunner Wiebe has established a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Italian Open. The American posted a 2-under 69 to get to 9 under at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia on Friday. Jannik de Bruyn of Germany is one stroke back after a second straight 67. Denmark’s Sebastian Friedrichsen, Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and South African Brandon Stone are a shot further back at 7 under. Wiebe’s father Mark is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

