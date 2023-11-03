Gunnar Watson throws 3 TD passes to Chris Lewis; Troy beats South Alabama 28-10

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw three touchdown passes to Chris Lewis and Kimani Vidal ran for 125 yards and a TD to help Troy beat South Alabama 28-10 and extend the Trojans’ win streak to six games. Watson threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Lewis with 11:30 left in the second quarter and Lewis made a one-hand grab at the pylon for 26-yard TD that gave Troy a 14-7 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first half. Vidal, on fourth-and-goal, scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly-9 minutes off the clock and made it 21-10 with 3:12 to play. La’Damian Webb had 15 carries for 53 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown that gave South Alabama a 7-0 in the first quarter.

